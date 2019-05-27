Bucharest kindergartens, schools will be closed on Friday amid Pope Francis’ visit

All the kindergartens and schools in Bucharest will suspend classes on Friday, May 31, when Pope Francis will visit the capital, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced. Moreover, part of the schools will be closed on Thursday too, namely those located on the route of the official visit.

The decision was taken during a special meeting organized at the Bucharest City Hall last Friday, which was aimed at making sure that the Municipality and the subordinated institutions are prepared for the visit of Pope Francis.

“We expect a high number of pilgrims in the capital, as there will be pilgrims from the country and from abroad, about 50,000 people will attend the events included in the program,” Gabriela Firea said.

“There are several locations for which the dedicated institutions have established major restrictions on access and circulation, especially in the areas of the Romanian Orthodox Patriarchate Palace, the new People’s Redemption Cathedral, and the Sf. Iosif Roman-Catholic Cathedral,” she added.

Thus, amid the safety measures taken by the local authorities, the kindergartens, schools and high schools located on the route of the Pope’s visit in Bucharest will suspended their classes on Thursday, May 30, while the following day all the schools and kindergartens will be closed, Firea said on her Facebook page.

The Local Police will ensure public order and safety during the historical visit of Pope Francis, especially in the busy areas, while ensuring a smooth flow of vehicles and pedestrians. Meanwhile, mobile teams of the General Social Assistance Directorate will distribute water and provide support to the participants. Public transport company STB also decided to partially change the route of 18 bus lines crossing the areas where the officials will be present and add extra public transport vehicles on the lines serving railway stations and airports to reduce waiting times, the mayor also announced.

Pope Francis will make a visit to Romania between May 31 and June 2, his official programme including visits to Bucharest, Iasi, Blaj, and the Marian sanctuary in Sumuleu-Ciuc.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)