School dropout rate in Romania down to 10-year low

The school dropout rate in Romania declined to 16.4% in 2018, the lowest percentage in the last ten years, according to Eurostat.

The data was presented by Katia Berti, Deputy Head of Unit, Directorate for Employment, European Commission at the presentation of country specific recommendations for Romania.

In 2017, Romania recorded a school dropout rate of 18.1%, and in 2015 it was 19.1%. The rate remains, however, almost six percentage points above the average for the European Union countries. Furthermore, it is significantly above average in rural areas (25.4% in 2018) and among Roma children (77% in 2016), said Berti, Deputy Head of Unit, Directorate for Employment, European Commission.

Romania set as a target for 2020 lowering to 12% the school dropout rate but is unlikely to meet it.

