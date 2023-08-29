Schengen membership a priority for Romania in coming period, president says

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis recently said, during a speech, that Romania will continue to assist Ukraine and strive to enhance security in Moldova and the Black Sea, while also prioritizing joining the Schengen zone.

The president’s speech was given during the reception of heads of diplomatic missions, heads of consular offices, and directors of Romanian cultural institutes during the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy.

According to president Iohannis, quoted by Digi24.ro, “Romania's accession to the Schengen Area remains a priority for the coming period. Romania's place is within the Schengen Area, and this objective must be achieved, both based on our recognized performance and as a confirmation that the Union is capable of responding to the need for increased cohesion, resilience, and security.”

Klaus Iohannis also noted the importance of the diplomatic community in the context of the war in Ukraine and reminded those in attendance of Romania’s role in the conflict.

“We have received over 5.7 million Ukrainians, consolidated large-scale international humanitarian efforts, and facilitated the transit of over 22.5 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products through Romania. These efforts are complemented by the strong political support provided to Ukraine at the level of the European Union and NATO, unprecedented initiatives in the realm of international law, as well as our commitment to continue isolating Moscow and countering Russia's impunity. We will continue to support Ukraine in a multidimensional and comprehensive manner as long as necessary,” he said.

The Romanian head of state also pledged continuing support to the Republic of Moldova in its path towards EU accession and noted that “Romania’s duty” is to provide security and prosperity in the Black Sea region.

In conclusion, the Romanian leader highlighted the importance of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States: “We are deeply committed to maintaining and strengthening the transatlantic relationship. Moreover, we want to increase the American presence in our region in all its aspects: military, economic, energy, and political.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)