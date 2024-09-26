HR

Major car parts producer in Romania sends home part of its workforce

26 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of the German Schaeffler group, plans to implement several cost reduction solutions in the immediate period, as the automotive industry is in a dire situation, and the solutions involve the Romanian subsidiary.

The company confirmed it sent at least part of its employees of the Romanian subsidiary home in technical unemployment. 

The company confirmed the situation for Economedia.ro without detailing the number of employees and the period of implementation of the measure. 

Schaeffler is one of the largest employers in Romania, with almost 5,000 employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tatiana Golmer/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
HR

Major car parts producer in Romania sends home part of its workforce

26 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of the German Schaeffler group, plans to implement several cost reduction solutions in the immediate period, as the automotive industry is in a dire situation, and the solutions involve the Romanian subsidiary.

The company confirmed it sent at least part of its employees of the Romanian subsidiary home in technical unemployment. 

The company confirmed the situation for Economedia.ro without detailing the number of employees and the period of implementation of the measure. 

Schaeffler is one of the largest employers in Romania, with almost 5,000 employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tatiana Golmer/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 September 2024
Environment
Romania braces for heavy rainfall and flooding on the Danube
26 September 2024
Finance
Revolut's Romanian branch to become operational in December 2024
26 September 2024
Politics
UN General Assembly: President Iohannis highlights Romania’s role on global stage, challenges during speech
26 September 2024
Defense
Romania signs USD 920 mln Foreign Military Financing direct loan agreement with the US
26 September 2024
Justice
Romanian president loses properties in court and should return EUR 0.26 mln collected rent
26 September 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan to reportedly assemble batteries for its electric models in Romania
26 September 2024
Macro
Romania’s public debt edges down marginally in June to 51.4% of GDP
25 September 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential campaign to begin on October 25