Major car parts producer in Romania sends home part of its workforce

Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of the German Schaeffler group, plans to implement several cost reduction solutions in the immediate period, as the automotive industry is in a dire situation, and the solutions involve the Romanian subsidiary.

The company confirmed it sent at least part of its employees of the Romanian subsidiary home in technical unemployment.

The company confirmed the situation for Economedia.ro without detailing the number of employees and the period of implementation of the measure.

Schaeffler is one of the largest employers in Romania, with almost 5,000 employees.

(Photo source: Tatiana Golmer/Dreamstime.com)