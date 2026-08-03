Norway’s Scatec acquires 77 MW onshore wind project in Romania

Renewable energy solutions provider Scatec has signed an agreement to acquire the Urleasca onshore wind project in Romania from European renewable energy developer OX2.

The acquisition marks Scatec's entry into onshore wind in Europe. It complements the company's existing solar portfolio in Romania, which includes the 190 MW Dobrun & Sadova solar projects, currently under construction.

The 77 MW project is located in Brăila county, in southeastern Romania. It is supported by a Contract-for-Difference (CfD) covering approximately 43 MW of the capacity at an average price of EUR 71.3/MWh, with the remaining generation to be sold in the Romanian wholesale electricity market.

The Urleasca project was developed by OX2, which will continue to manage the project through to commissioning under a Construction and Asset Transfer Agreement (CATA). Financial close is targeted in Q3 2026, and targeted COD is in the second half of 2028, the company said.

The total project cost is estimated at EUR 168 million excluding VAT, and will be financed by a combination of non-recourse debt and equity, with a leverage of approximately 60%.

Scatec will provide Asset Management and Operations & Maintenance services following commissioning. The transaction is subject to customary conditions.

"Urleasca is an attractive entry point into European onshore wind. The project has strong fundamentals, long-term revenue visibility through the CfD, and a structured development and construction arrangement with OX2 that gives us a disciplined path to commissioning. Combined with our solar projects already under construction in Romania, this positions Scatec with a more diversified renewable energy portfolio in one of Europe's most compelling markets for the energy transition," Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog said.

Scatec develops, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy plants, with 6.4 GW generation and 2 GWh storage capacity in operation and under construction across five continents. It is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SCATC.

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simona@romania-insider.com