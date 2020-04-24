Michelin reopens second factory in Romania

French tire producer Michelin resumed the production at its factory in Zalau, western Romania, on April 23, as the automobile industry in Romania and across Europe is gradually returning to work.

Last week, Michelin resumed production at its metal cord factory, also located in Zalau.

"From April 21, the production activity at Zalau Anvelope has been resumed gradually. The necessary sanitary measures have been set in place, in line with current legislation and internal regulations, our priority being to protect the health and safety of our employees," Michelin officials said, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The other tire plant operated by Michelin at Floresti, north of Bucharest, remains closed for the time being, except for certain critical activities that require continuity, which have a specific program.

At its factory in Zalau, Michelin produces tires for trucks, industrial vehicles, and subway trains.

This is the second tire factory in Romania to resume its activity, after that of Continental in Timisoara. The Pirelli factory in Slatina remains closed for now.

