Săvârșin Royal Domain in western Romania reopens to visitors this spring

The Săvârșin Royal Domain in Arad county, western Romania, will reopen to visitors this spring, according to the official announcement. The public will have the chance to discover landmarks such as King Michael’s car repair shop, the Royal Village, the Tea House, the Automobile Museum, and the souvenir shop.

“Intensive preparations are being made for the Royal Village and the Săvârșin Castle Park to open to the public next month. We hope that the Royal Collection Foundation will be able to organize a wide range of sporting, cultural, and educational events on April 28, 29 and 30,” reads the announcement.

The Săvârșin Royal Domain will be open to the public from May to October 2023. It can be visited Friday to Sunday between 9:00 and 18:00. The Royal Park can be seen on the same days, but only with prior registration.

(Photo source: Facebook/Castelul Regal Savarsin)