Events

Western Romania: Săvârșin Royal Domain hosts Christmas fair this week

11 December 2023

The Săvârșin Royal Domain in Arad county, western Romania, will host a special Christmas fair this week, December 15-17. Local producers will bring traditional products from Transylvania and Banat regions to the event, as well as clothing, cosmetics, and home decorations.

"This year, at the entrance to the Săvârșin Domain, in the Royal Village, the first royal Christmas market will be open to the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 11.00 am to 7.00 pm," the Royal Family of Romania announced in a Facebook post quoted by Agerpres.

During the three days, the Royal Village will also host carol concerts, folk dances and carolers from the counties of Prahova, Brașov, Hunedoara, Cluj, Sibiu, Bihor, Arad, and Timiș.

On the same days, the Royal Automobile Museum, the souvenir shop and King Michael's car repair shop will also be open to the public. The Tea House will be open on Saturday and Sunday between 11.00 am and 7:00 pm.

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Events

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

