RO preventive medicine platform SanoPass seeks another EUR 0.8 mln on Seedblink

SanoPass, a Romanian start-up that aggregates independent medical service providers and sells preventive medical packages to companies (as benefits for their employees), wants to raise another EUR 800,000 through the crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

In March 2020, the company raised EUR 400,000 in exchange for a 20% stake in a financing round that combined venture capital investors and equity crowdfunding. The company was at that time valued at EUR 2 million.

The lead investor in the previous financing round, local fund Cleverage Venture Capital, announced that it would participate with EUR 200,000 in the new round (compared to EUR 150,000 in 2020). The remaining EUR 600,000 should come from investors on the SeedBlink platform.

"SanoPass's plans for this year include expanding the network of partner clinics, integrating artificial intelligence solutions, creating customized nutrition solutions, and developing a network of gyms. The support from a financier such as Cleverage confirms the potential of SanoPass and the direction we are currently approaching to digitize all medical prevention services," said Andrei Vasile, SanoPass Managing Partner.

SanoPass reached 15,000 users at the end of last year.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)