Events

Southern Romania: 10th edition of Sand Marathon to be held in May in Constanța

02 April 2025

On the weekend of May 17–18, 2025, the beach of Constanța will become a hotspot for runners from across the country and abroad as it hosts the anniversary edition of the Sand Marathon. Now celebrating a decade of existence, the event combines sports competitions for all skill levels with recreational activities for families, children, and spectators.

Marathon organizers announce races for all preferences and fitness levels, with races such as the 42 km marathon and the 21 km half marathon, but also 10 km and 5 km races. This year there will also be a marathon relay, where teams of three will cover the 42 km distance together, with each runner completing two 7 km laps (14 km in total).

To promote movement and health among young people, the event also includes the School Champions Race, dedicated to primary and middle school students, and a 1 km family run to support the Dăruiește Aripi Association. 

Participants looking for fun and adrenaline have the chance to sign up for two special races, a 1,600 m beer run, where each lap is “spiced up” with a beer at the end, and a bikini race.

Registrations are open until May 17, 2025, at 11:59 PM, on the official platform at www.maratonulnisipului.ro.

"Running is more than just a sport, it’s a personal journey, an opportunity to test our limits, and to be part of a community united by the same values: discipline, perseverance, and fair play. The Sand Marathon is a place where every step counts, regardless of experience level. I encourage everyone to take on this challenge and enjoy a unique experience by the sea,” says Daniel Antonaru, president of the SanaSport Sports Association.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Maratonul Nisipului on Facebook)

Normal
Normal

