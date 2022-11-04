Romanian healthcare provider Sanador opens fully digital OR unit following EUR 6 mln investment

Romanian private healthcare provider Sanador has opened a fully digital operating room (OR) unit, a hybrid mobile room, and a digitalized intensive care unit for cardiovascular surgery at its hospital in Bucharest.

The new areas were built, furbished and equipped in eight months, following a total investment of more than EUR 6 million, the operator said.

The new OR unit, with two operating rooms, puts the number of OR rooms available at the Sanador hospital to twelve. In addition, with the opening of the new intensive care unit, with eight beds, the number of intensive care beds grew to 49.

The equipment and technology used in the new OR unit and the new intensive care unit mark a series of firsts for the country, the company said. They are part of a wider, ongoing project of a fully digitally integrated OR unit.

“We are opening the most advanced OR unit in a hospital in Romania, fully digitalized, benefiting from the latest available equipment and technologies, all integrated to make possible top surgical interventions. We created the first mobile hybrid room in the country to support the rollout of complex cardiac surgery interventions, offering patients all treatment options available,” Dr Doris Andronescu, the general manager of Sanador, said.

Sanador has six clinics in Bucharest, a hospital and an oncology center. Last year, it opened its sixth clinic in the One Tower office building, in the mixed-use project developed by One United Properties in the Floreasca area.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com