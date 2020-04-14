Sales of new cars in Romania plunge by 24% in Q1

New car sales in Romania dropped by 23.8% in the first quarter this year (Q1) compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Association of Automobile Constructors and Importers (APIA).

The decline reached 33% in March alone, as the COVID-19 restrictions reduced the activity in all economic sectors.

Despite the overall sales plunge, the sales of e-vehicles (plug-in, full electric, and hybrid) advanced by 7.2% in the first quarter, to 1,575 units.

The segment's market share thus increased to 5.7% from 4.1% in the same period of 2019.

Sales of full-electric cars went up by 27.7%, to 272 units, and plug-in electric vehicles increased by 75%, to 147.

On the other hand, hybrid vehicles registered a decrease of 1.4%, to 1,156 units.

Sales to companies dominated the passenger car market and accounted for 65% of the total sales in Q1.

