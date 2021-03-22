Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Salbek Castle in western Romania up for sale

22 March 2021
The Salbek Castle in Arad county, western Romania, has been put up for sale by Romania Sotheby's International Realty for EUR 450,000.

In 2017, the Botnar Foundation bought the castle for the price of EUR 350,000, according to local News.ro.

The castle, built in Neoclassic style, is located in the village of Petris, in Arad county. The construction works were completed in 1811, according to Romania Sotheby's International Realty.

The castle is rectangular-shaped and features one level and the ground floor. It has two entrances, on the north and south sides. Its most important elements are the facade and back terrace, both guarded by Doric-style columns made of sandstone.

The 16.7 ha park surrounding the castle had many trees, some of which were secular oaks. Two of these can even be seen today. According to tradition, under these oaks, before 1848, all the local criminals were judged and sentenced to corporal punishment or detention in the castle's prison, according to Sotheby's International Realty.

(Photos: Sothebysrealty.ro, Cristina Budușan)

