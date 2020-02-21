Bucharest electronic music festival partners with WWF for first edition

SAGA Festival, a new electronic music festival that will be organized in Bucharest this summer, wants to be a “green festival” and will thus focus on promoting sustainability, including by minimizing the use of plastic and by reducing the "festival footprint,” the organizers announced.

In addition, SAGA will join forces with WWF “to encourage the public to become actively involved in protecting biodiversity and to act responsibly to reduce water and air contamination, as well as food waste,” reads the press release. WWF Romania, one of the most popular and active NGOs in the country, is campaigning to increase the level of information and understanding of the environmental issues both Romania and the world are facing.

The organizers also announced new artists for the first edition of the festival: ADIN, ARTBAT, Dash Berli, Adam Beyer, Len Faki, Kölsch, Zara Larsson, Chris Liebing, Laidback Luke, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Enrico Sangiuliano, Denis Sulta, Timmy Trumpet, Sven Väth, Vini Vici, Joris Voorn, Kevin de Vries, and Reinier Zonneveld.

They join the lineup that also includes Alan Walker, Disclosure, Don Diablo, Faithless DJ set, Marshmello, Meduza, Sam Feldt (Live), Sigala, and Tiësto.

SAGA Festival will take place in Izvor Park in downtown Bucharest on June 5-7, 2020. More than 150 artists will perform on the festival’s five stages, according to the organizers.

Passes for the festival cost RON 299 + taxes (about EUR 63) and RON 699 + taxes (about EUR 147) and can be purchased online at Bilete.ro. Further details are available here.

