Saga Festival takes place in Bucharest this weekend

DJ Snake, Tiesto, Fisher, Meduza, Afrojack, Marshmello, Black Coffe and Sickick are among the artists who will perform at Saga Festival 2022, set to take place between June 3 and June 5 at Bucharest’s National Arena.

More than 90 trucks of equipment have arrived for the event from the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and Hungary, the organizers said.

The Saga bracelets for the General Access and VIP passes and two-day tickets can be picked up starting May 30 at Mega Mall, Promenada Mall, and National Arena. The bracelets for the one-day tickets and underage participants can be picked up at the National Arena starting May 31.

On June 3, the festival’s first day, the Source stage will see performances from Acraze, Aya, Deadmau5, Mike Williams, Ofenbach, R3hab, Timmy Trumpet, and Vali Bărbulescu. Black Coffee, Fisher, Honey Dijon, Moonsound, Sven Vath and The Model will perform on the Heat stage.

Nopame, Tini Gessler and Vanotek will perform on the Spark stage, Nopame, Tini Gessler and Vanotek on the Drift stage, CTC, DJ Nasa, Guess Who, Mitză, Moza Kaliza, Spike and Vlad Flueraru on the Switch stage, and Carol, Luca, Natasha Cri (DJ Set), NOTSOCOMMONDJ and Raphael Top Secret on Bumper Cars.

On June 4, Afrojack, Jax Jones, Joel Corry, Shouse, Sickick, The Stickmen Project, Tiesto, Topic and Vanotek will perform on the Source stage, while the Heat stage will host Adin, Alan Fitzpatrick, Edi P, Nicole Moudaber, Pan-pot and Reinier Zonneveld Live.

Afgo & Lemon, Biscits, Dobrikan, Dom Dolla, Golan and Meduza will perform on the Spark stage, Dan Andrei, Edward, EMI, Herodot and Mathew Johnson on the Drift stage, Du Mad B2B Capote, Dutu, Persic, Sandy Rivera and Vanilla Sunrise on the Switch Stage, and Eddie Lanzat, Khidja, Matisa, Red Axes and Tiga on the Bumper Cars stage.

On the festival’s last day, Andi, Da Tweekaz, Elderbrook, Fedde Le Grand, Marshmello, Purple Disco Machine and Salvatore Ganacci will perform on the Source Stafe, and Baggi, Hot Since 82, Joseph Capriati, Pawsa and Solardo on the Heat stage.

The public can also see Artbat, Camelphat, Coeus, Cotoraci B2b Kaisser and John Summit on the Spark stage, Adrian Eftimie B2B The Gang Raw, Adrien B2B Christian Lepah, Optick, Oxia and Sylvio on the Drift stage, and Christian Thomson on the Switch Stage. Bumper Cars will host performances from DJ Caludio Cristo and DJ Freeq.

The program is available here.

(Photo: Maigi / Dreamstime)

