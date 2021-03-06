Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 15:17
Business

Ryanair adds Bucharest-Sofia route to its 2021 summer schedule

03 June 2021
Low-cost airline Ryanair said it would introduce a route from Bucharest to Sofia flying two times a week from August. It is part of the carrier’s Romanian Summer ’21 schedule.

“As vaccination rollout programs continue in the coming months and with the summer season just around the corner, we are delighted to announce this new route from Bucharest to Sofia, operating two flights a week from August as part of our Romanian summer’21 schedule. Mindful that Covid-19 restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of December 2021,” Olga Pawlonka, Ryanair’s Sales & Marketing Manager for CEE & Balkans, said.

At the end of March, the airline announced four new routes from Romania to Rhodes, Corfu, Manchester, and Palma de Mallorca, as part of its Summer 2021 schedule. Starting July, Ryanair will operate three flights per week from Bucharest to Manchester and two weekly flights from Suceava to Rhodes and from Sibiu to Corfu. In addition, starting June, the airline will also fly from Bucharest to Palma de Mallorca.

(Photo: Steve Guest/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
10

