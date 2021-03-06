Ryanair adds Bucharest-Sofia route to its 2021 summer schedule

Low-cost airline Ryanair said it would introduce a route from Bucharest to Sofia flying two times a week from August. It is part of the carrier’s Romanian Summer ’21 schedule.

“As vaccination rollout programs continue in the coming months and with the summer season just around the corner, we are delighted to announce this new route from Bucharest to Sofia, operating two flights a week from August as part of our Romanian summer’21 schedule. Mindful that Covid-19 restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of December 2021,” Olga Pawlonka, Ryanair’s Sales & Marketing Manager for CEE & Balkans, said.

At the end of March, the airline announced four new routes from Romania to Rhodes, Corfu, Manchester, and Palma de Mallorca, as part of its Summer 2021 schedule. Starting July, Ryanair will operate three flights per week from Bucharest to Manchester and two weekly flights from Suceava to Rhodes and from Sibiu to Corfu. In addition, starting June, the airline will also fly from Bucharest to Palma de Mallorca.

(Photo: Steve Guest/ Dreamstime)

