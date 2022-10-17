Russian Anna Blinkova wins Transylvania Open 2022 after beating Jasmine Paolini in the final

A week full of tennis action comes to an end in Romania's Cluj-Napoca as Anna Blinkova (RUS) wins against Jasmine Paolini (ITA) in the final of the Transylvania Open 2022.

The 24-year-old celebrates her first-ever tour-level WTA title with a three-set victory over the Italian (6-2, 3-6, 6-2), passing the likes of Marta Kostyuk, Dayana Yastremska, Jule Niemeier and Xiyu Wang in the knockout phase.

"It's hard for me to express my emotions. I am extremely happy that I was able to overcome all the challenges and stay strong. I tried to be brave. The Transylvania Open trophy will remain a special one for me!" she says in gratitude.

Blinkova showcased the form of her career throughout the tournament, winning seven consecutive matches in Cluj-Napoca. Her road to the final wasn't easy - she faced Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) in Court 2 during the qualifiers, then ousted No. 2 seeded Anhelina Kalinina to reach the semifinal.

"The hardest match I played in Cluj was the semifinal against Anastasia Potapova. It was an extremely difficult match that required me both physically and mentally. In total, the last three matches were the hardest".

In the double category, the unstoppable duo of Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) and Laura Siegemund (GER) emerges triumphant against Kamilla Rakhimova and Yana Sizikova in a comfortable 6-3, 7-5 victory. This victory marks Flipkens' first-ever title since 2019 and Siegemund's third of the season.

"It was a pleasure to be here, in Cluj, for the first time. Everything was wonderful and very well organized. I hope to return next year. I remember initially not knowing if it was a good idea to attend. My partner was injured. Now, I'm glad I came," says Flipkens.

(Photo source: Transylvania Open 2022)