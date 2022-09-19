Irina Begu wins first edition of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy in Bucharest

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu is the champion of the first edition of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy, a WTA 125 tournament held in Bucharest last week. She defeated Hungary's Reka Luca Jani in the final in two sets, 6-3, 6-3.

"It was a difficult game because of the wind, but I knew what to expect," Begu said, according to Wtatennis.com.

This is Irina Begu's sixth WTA title in her career, after those in Tashkent (2012), Seoul (2015), Florianopolis (2016), Bucharest (2017) and Palermo (2022), News.ro reported. She has also played finals in Budapest, Marbella (both in 2011), Moscow (2014) and Cleveland (2021).

In the doubles event of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy, No. 1 seeds Aliona Bolsova (Spain)/Andrea Gamiz (Venezuela) claimed the title after defeating the Reka-Luca Jani/Panna Udvardy duo 7-5, 6-3.

(Photo source: Facebook/Tiriac Foundation Trophy; photo by Cristina Hutu/Creative Fortitude)