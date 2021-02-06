Romanian Football Federation publishes rules for fans attending EURO 2020 matches in Bucharest

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has published a set of rules for the fans planning to attend the EURO 2020 matches at the National Arena in Bucharest, in accordance with the national legislation on the organization of sports events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UEFA EURO 2020 competition takes place between June 11 and July 11, 2021. Bucharest will host three group games and one round of 16 game in June, with the first one being scheduled for Sunday, June 13.

According to FRF, four categories of people will be allowed to enter the National Arena stadium in Bucharest:

A. those who provide proof of a full SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, completed a minimum of ten days earlier

B. those showing proof of a negative PCR test (carried out at most 72 hours before the start of the match)

C. those who can show proof of a previous COVID-19 infection

D. those showing a negative rapid antigen test (carried out at most 24 hours before the start of the match)

On the day before the match or on matchday, ticket holders for which the A, B, or C categories apply will have to head to one of the accredited EURO 2020 medical centres in Bucharest with the proving medical documentation, in Romanian or English. The applicant will also have to pay a fee and, if the documents are in order, a volunteer will put an access wristband around his/her arm. On the match day, the spectator has to present the ticket and the wristband at the entrance to the stadium. It’s important to also have the identity document used to book the ticket.

If the documentation is not considered valid, the spectator can enter the rapid test procedure on the day of the match – described below – and thus fall into category D.

On the day of the match, ticket holders falling in the D category will have to head to one of the accredited EURO 2020 medical centres in Bucharest to take a rapid antigen test (there is also a fee for this procedure). If the test is negative, one of the volunteers will put the wristband around his/her arm. Similar to the other categories, access to the stadium is done based on the ticket and the wristband. Keep in mind that the wristband is tamper-proof and can’t be removed.

“Only rapid antigen tests carried out at that medical center are valid. If the antigen test is positive, the applicant will no longer receive the access wristband. The medical staff follows the legal procedures for notifying the health authorities about a case of COVID-19 infection. The applicant won’t be allowed to enter the stadium, and there will be no ticket refund. However, he can still transfer the ticket to another supporter,” FRF said.

There are also special procedures for spectators arriving at the Henri Coanda Airport from a red or yellow list country, on matchday or the day before matchday. First of all, they will have to follow the specific epidemiological procedures valid for all passengers. Then, EURO 2020 volunteers will wait for them in the baggage claim area of Henri Coandă Airport. They will have to show them their match tickets and the epidemiological certificate approved by the medical authorities present at the border attesting to the quarantine exemption. Then, the supporter will receive a wristband from the volunteers, which he/she will use to access the stadium, together with the ticket and the identity card used to book the ticket.

However, according to FRF, supporters arriving from a red and yellow list country more than a day before the match will have to follow the regular wristband collection procedure described above “to prove that he falls into categories A, B, C or D.”

Supporters coming from green list countries or via other border points than Henri Coandă Airport will also have to follow the regular wristband collection procedure for categories A, B, C, or D.

Every person entering the National Arena stadium must hold a valid UEFA ticket, with an assigned seat, regardless of age. It’s also important to know that supporters who have tickets for several matches in Bucharest will need to go through the same procedure of obtaining the access wristband for each match.

All the requirements for stadium entry at the National Arena in Bucharest are available here.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)