Romania’s former EU funds minister, on list of EU commissioners announced by von der Leyen

Romanian MEP Rovana Plumb, a former EU funds minister, is on the list of list of commissioners-designate announced today, September 9, by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The list was announced following a series of formal interviews von der Leyen held, over the past weeks, with each of the persons suggested by the member states as candidates for the commissioner positions.

Romanian MEP Rovana Plumb, a member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was elected this June as one of the nine vice-presidents of the Socialist Group (S&D) in the European Parliament. Plumb topped the list of PSD candidates in the elections for the European Parliament. She also served as the Labor, Family and Social protection minister and the Environment minister in the government of Victor Ponta.

The Council of the European Union must now adopt the list, after which it will be published in the Official Journal of the EU. On September 10, von der Leyen will announce the distribution of portfolios and the way she intends to organize the work of the next European Commission.

The European Parliament must then give its consent to the entire College of Commissioners, including the President and the High-Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission.

The proposed list includes Johannes Hahn (Austria), Didier Reynders (Belgium), Mariya Gabriel (Bulgaria), Dubravka Šuica (Croatia), Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus), Věra Jourová (Czech Republic), Margrethe Vestager (Denmark), Kadri Simson (Estonia), Jutta Urpilainen (Finland), Sylvie Goulard (France), Margaritis Schinas (Greece), László Trócsányi (Hungary), Phil Hogan (Ireland), Paolo Gentiloni (Italy), Valdis Dombrovskis (Latvia), Virginijus Sinkevičius (Lithuania), Nicolas Schmit (Luxembourg), Helena Dalli (Malta), Frans Timmermans (Netherlands), Janusz Wojciechowski (Poland), Elisa Ferreira (Portugal), Maroš Šefčovič (Slovakia), Janez Lenarčič (Slovenia), and Ylva Johansson (Sweeden).

Josep Borrell (Spain) was designated High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy by the European Council in agreement with President-elect Ursula von der Leyen (Germany).

(Photo: Rovana Plumb Facebook Page)

