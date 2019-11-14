Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 11:30
Social
Romanian hospital uses ‘pull the rope’ elevator to transport patients
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Municipal Hospital in Sighișoara, a city in central Romania, uses 123-year-old elevators to transport patients, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

The elevators, which use a manually-operated rope system, are used only in emergency cases. An employee of the hospital pulls the ropes every time the use of the elevator is required. Three such elevators are still in use.

The management of the hospital says it is planning to replace the elevators. The building of the hospital is a patrimony one, and special permits are needed for repair works.

The elevators date back to 1896, when the building of the hospital was erected.

One surgeon working with the hospital told Stirileprotv.ro that no incidents involving the elevators were recorded so far. “Technically, it is a jewel. Without this elevator, our activity in this building would have been impossible.”

Seven health ministers have seen and used the elevators. No solutions for their replacement have been found yet. A first project was drafted four years ago but it brought no results. The issue was reopened six months ago.

“We want to start the process as soon as possible. The new elevators are important both for the medical staff and for our patients because it is a two-level building and it is difficult to transport patients,” Tanaszi Sarolta, the manager of the hospital, told Stirileprotv.ro.

The new elevators should be purchased by the City Hall, which says it has been preparing the investment for a long time. “We hope to have this time companies participating in the auction and executing the work,” Sighişoara mayor Ovidiu Mălâncrăvean said.

After their replacement, the authorities are planning to donate one of the elevators to the local history museum, and preserve the remaining two in the hospital.

(Photo: Spital Municipal Sighisoara Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 11:30
Social
Romanian hospital uses ‘pull the rope’ elevator to transport patients
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Municipal Hospital in Sighișoara, a city in central Romania, uses 123-year-old elevators to transport patients, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

The elevators, which use a manually-operated rope system, are used only in emergency cases. An employee of the hospital pulls the ropes every time the use of the elevator is required. Three such elevators are still in use.

The management of the hospital says it is planning to replace the elevators. The building of the hospital is a patrimony one, and special permits are needed for repair works.

The elevators date back to 1896, when the building of the hospital was erected.

One surgeon working with the hospital told Stirileprotv.ro that no incidents involving the elevators were recorded so far. “Technically, it is a jewel. Without this elevator, our activity in this building would have been impossible.”

Seven health ministers have seen and used the elevators. No solutions for their replacement have been found yet. A first project was drafted four years ago but it brought no results. The issue was reopened six months ago.

“We want to start the process as soon as possible. The new elevators are important both for the medical staff and for our patients because it is a two-level building and it is difficult to transport patients,” Tanaszi Sarolta, the manager of the hospital, told Stirileprotv.ro.

The new elevators should be purchased by the City Hall, which says it has been preparing the investment for a long time. “We hope to have this time companies participating in the auction and executing the work,” Sighişoara mayor Ovidiu Mălâncrăvean said.

After their replacement, the authorities are planning to donate one of the elevators to the local history museum, and preserve the remaining two in the hospital.

(Photo: Spital Municipal Sighisoara Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the break on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Business
Romania’s new finance minister says previous Govt. used two budgets, “like Al Capone”
13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40