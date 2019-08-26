Ronan Keating rents plane to avoid crowded road segment in Romania

Musician Ronan Keating rented a plane to travel from Bucharest to Brașov, where he performed at Cerbul de Aur (Golden Stag) music festival this past weekend, after learning that his crew spent four and a half hours on the road.

Keating told the public in Brașov he wanted to avoid the experience so he took the plane, Digifm.ro reported. The singer also told the audience that the plane was smaller than he expected and he was nervous about the flight.

“The guys in my crew came yesterday (e.n. August 23) but it took them four hours and a half to come by car from Bucharest; so I said to myself ‘I won’t do this!’ I rented a plane and flew in today, it took only 40 minutes. But it was a much smaller plane than I expected. I don’t think I was ever this scared in my life, especially when we were above the mountains,” Keating told the public during the recital. “It is magnificent, it is beautiful, but I was so afraid,” he said, quoted by Digifm.ro.

The performer went on to explain that the pilot was “very capable, amazing” and he took him onto a tour. “At one point, he decided to tilt the plane to one side so I can look at the mountains better. It wasn’t a very good idea,” Keating recalled laughing.

The singer also praised the beauty of local landscapes. “You have a truly beautiful country, it is magnificent; I was thrilled to see it from above today,” he said. “I kept my eyes closed almost the entire flight!,” he went on.

A former member of boy band Boyzone, Keating started his solo career in 1999. He has since recorded ten albums. He gained worldwide recognition with his single When You Say Nothing at All, which was featured on the soundtrack of the 1999 film Notting Hill, which starred Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. In Australia, he is known as a jury member of the X Factor and All Together Now shows, and as a trainer for the talent show The Voice.

This year’s edition of Cerbul de Aur festival ended on August 25. Italian Eliza G won the big trophy of the event.

(Photo: Cerbul de Aur – Golden Stag Facebook Page)

