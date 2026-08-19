Romania’s largest refinery optimises power consumption during peak hours

Romania’s largest refinery, Rompetrol Rafinare, controlled by KazMunayGas International) announced that it managed to optimise its power consumption during the peak hours so that its 80 MW power plant can deliver 13 MW to the national power grid during 19:00-23:00 instead of 8-10 MW before, according to a press release cited by Profit.ro. The region where the refinery operates has been particularly impacted by the temporary shutdown of the Cernavoda nuclear plant.

The measures already in place allow for a reduction in electrical load by approximately 5 MW during peak periods.

"An example is the coking plant at Petromidia, where the petroleum coke cutting operation is optimised to be performed outside the critical interval of 19:00–23:00. Thus, the electrical load is reduced by approximately 2.2 MW, without impact on the technological process," the press release reads.

The cogeneration plant operated by Rompetrol Energy has a capacity of approximately 80 MW and provides the electricity needs of the Petromidia platform, estimated, depending on the operating regime, between 60 and 70 MW.

Rompetrol also showed that, with the optimisation of consumption at the Petromidia refinery, but also due to constant investments in the automation and modernisation of installations, Rompetrol Energy has the capacity to increase deliveries to the National Power System by over 50%, reaching over 13 MW during critical consumption intervals.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol - KMG International)