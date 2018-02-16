3 °C
Bucharest
Feb 16, 12:35

Romanian state-owned gas producer ups profit by 82%

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
Romgaz

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz recorded a net profit of RON 1.8 billion (EUR 394 million), up by 82% compared to 2016. The turnover increased by 35%, to RON 4,5 billion (EUR 985 million), according to the company’s preliminary financial report.

“The increase comes from a 32.6% rise of income from gas sales both from Romgaz production and gas purchased to be resold and from partnerships, as well as further to the increase of income from electricity sales (38%) and underground storage activities (46.44%),” the company said in its report.

The rise in the company’s profit also came from the recovery of RON 113 million (EUR 24.7 million) worth of excises paid for the technological gas used between 2010 and 2016. The tax agency concluded that Romgaz shouldn’t have paid those excises.

The state holds a 70% stake in Romgaz. The company’s shares are trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where its market capitalization is currently EUR 2.9 billion.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list