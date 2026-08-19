Energy

Romania’s Romgaz expects new Iernut gas plant to inject first power by year-end

19 August 2026

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Romania’s Romgaz (BVB: SNG) expects its new 430 MW gas-fired power plant in Iernut to synchronise with the national grid and inject its first electricity by the end of 2026, with construction expected to accelerate from September, Chief Executive Officer Răzvan Popescu said during a conference call with analysts.

The company has not yet set a firm date for commercial operation, with Popescu saying Romgaz will provide an updated estimate in the third quarter. The official completion and commissioning deadline remains at the end of 2026, provided works progress according to schedule, and no further problems arise.

"Starting with September 1, we should see a significant advance in the works," Popescu said, as reported by Cursdeguvernare.ro. He added that a government memorandum approved in May had helped accelerate procurement and reduce the time required for the remaining works.

Romgaz aims to bring the plant into commercial operation as quickly as possible and use it for electricity system balancing, as originally planned. The company also wants the project to recover its investment following years of delays and disputes with its former contractor.

The Iernut project was launched in 2016 and suffered prolonged delays.

Until the new plant is operational, Romgaz continues to operate a 200 MW unit at the existing Iernut power plant at full capacity. 

The new plant is intended to provide flexible gas-fired generation that can support Romania's electricity system, particularly for balancing demand as variable renewable generation increases.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

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Energy

Romania’s Romgaz expects new Iernut gas plant to inject first power by year-end

19 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Romgaz (BVB: SNG) expects its new 430 MW gas-fired power plant in Iernut to synchronise with the national grid and inject its first electricity by the end of 2026, with construction expected to accelerate from September, Chief Executive Officer Răzvan Popescu said during a conference call with analysts.

The company has not yet set a firm date for commercial operation, with Popescu saying Romgaz will provide an updated estimate in the third quarter. The official completion and commissioning deadline remains at the end of 2026, provided works progress according to schedule, and no further problems arise.

"Starting with September 1, we should see a significant advance in the works," Popescu said, as reported by Cursdeguvernare.ro. He added that a government memorandum approved in May had helped accelerate procurement and reduce the time required for the remaining works.

Romgaz aims to bring the plant into commercial operation as quickly as possible and use it for electricity system balancing, as originally planned. The company also wants the project to recover its investment following years of delays and disputes with its former contractor.

The Iernut project was launched in 2016 and suffered prolonged delays.

Until the new plant is operational, Romgaz continues to operate a 200 MW unit at the existing Iernut power plant at full capacity. 

The new plant is intended to provide flexible gas-fired generation that can support Romania's electricity system, particularly for balancing demand as variable renewable generation increases.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

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