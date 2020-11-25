Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:32
Capital markets

Romanian group Romgaz to double turnover in seven years by burning more gas

25 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The strategy of the Romanian state-owned gas and power group Romgaz includes the development of gas-to-power installations with a combined capacity of 1,500-2,000 MW.

The investment might double the group's turnover, but this would require external natural gas resources, said the general manager of Romgaz, Adrian Volintiru, at the Romanian International Gas Conference (RIGC), an online event organized by the Energy Policy Group.

"We also want to invest in methanol and wind and photovoltaic parks, just to increase the country's energy security. We look forward to opening up new onshore and offshore gas opportunities in the coming years. We are, I say, aggressive in the positive sense at the moment because we are very aware that for Romania, Romgaz, and everyone in general, gas is the new coal. Thus, we must be able to speculate this transition period as much as possible," said Volintiru, Economica.net reported.

Romgaz is one of the two large gas producers in Romania alongside OMV Petrom. The Romanian state holds a 70% majority stake in the company.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 09:18
16 November 2020
Business
Romanian natural gas group Romgaz posts lower profit in Jan-Sep
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:32
Capital markets

Romanian group Romgaz to double turnover in seven years by burning more gas

25 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The strategy of the Romanian state-owned gas and power group Romgaz includes the development of gas-to-power installations with a combined capacity of 1,500-2,000 MW.

The investment might double the group's turnover, but this would require external natural gas resources, said the general manager of Romgaz, Adrian Volintiru, at the Romanian International Gas Conference (RIGC), an online event organized by the Energy Policy Group.

"We also want to invest in methanol and wind and photovoltaic parks, just to increase the country's energy security. We look forward to opening up new onshore and offshore gas opportunities in the coming years. We are, I say, aggressive in the positive sense at the moment because we are very aware that for Romania, Romgaz, and everyone in general, gas is the new coal. Thus, we must be able to speculate this transition period as much as possible," said Volintiru, Economica.net reported.

Romgaz is one of the two large gas producers in Romania alongside OMV Petrom. The Romanian state holds a 70% majority stake in the company.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 09:18
16 November 2020
Business
Romanian natural gas group Romgaz posts lower profit in Jan-Sep
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital