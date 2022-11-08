Business

 

Romania's Romgaz seals major contracts with Engie and E.ON, worth a total of EUR 0.9 bln

08 November 2022
Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (BVB: SNG), controlled by the Romanian state, informed the investors on November 7 about the conclusion of four transactions with Engie Romania and E.ON Energie Romania, summing up to a total value of RON 4.5 bln (EUR 900 mln).

The second-largest company listed on the local stock exchange thus sold RON 1.7 bln worth of gas to Engie, the largest local gas distributor and supplier. The two contracts refer to the period between October 6, 2022, and April 1, 2023, so about six months.

As for E.ON Energie Romania, a company from the German E.ON group specialising in the supply of utilities, the transactions have a cumulative value of RON 2.8 bln.

The first of them concerns the sale of gas between September 1, 2022, and April 1, 2023. Romgaz mentions the period October 1, 2022, and April 1, 2023, for the second contract.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

1

