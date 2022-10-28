Business

 

Romania's Romgaz doubles electricity production, gas output slightly down in Jan-Sep

28 October 2022
Bucharest Stock Exchange listed Romgaz (BVB: SNG), Romania's largest producer and storage operator of natural gas, slightly reduced its hydrocarbon production in the third quarter (Q3) and the first nine months of 2022 compared to the corresponding periods last year, according to a note to investors.

Thus, gas extraction decreased by 1.25% in Q3, to 1.17 bln cubic meters and by 0.51% to 3.69 bln cubic meters in January-September this year.

On the other hand, the electricity output increased by 32.21% in July-September, to 294.8 GWh, nearly doubling in the first nine months to 839.5 GWh.

The Quarterly Report and the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the 9-month period and Q3 ending September 30, 2022 (not audited) will be published on November 15, 2022.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

