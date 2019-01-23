Romania’s e-commerce up 30% in 2018

The volume of online sales of goods in Romania increased by 30% in 2018 compared to 2017, to EUR 3.5 billion, the equivalent of EUR 10 million per day, according to calculations compiled by GPeC based on data supplied by major local online retailers.

The growth rate was among the highest in Europe for the second year in a row, witnessing market’s robust growth potential, GPeC founder and CEO Andrei Radu commented.

However, Romania’s electronic retail market is also one of the lowest in Europe.

GPeC is the largest community of Romanian online retailers, set up with the aim of evaluating market dynamics.

The entire retail market in Romania is estimated at around EUR 45 billion, which means that the e-commerce market has reached about 8% of the total, a significant increase from 5.6 % in 2017 and about 4% in 2016. According to estimates by GPeC and ARMO (Romanian Online Store Association), the Romanian e-commerce market will exceed the EUR 5 billion threshold in 2020.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)