Society

Romanians able to visit Vietnam for up to 45 days without visas starting August 2025

11 August 2025

Romanians and citizens from 11 other countries can benefit from visa-free tourist visits of up to 45 days in Vietnam starting August 15, 2025. The new program is valid until August 14, 2028, according to Agerpres.

Passport holders from Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Hungary can take advantage of the new measure, taken as part of Vietnam’s tourism promotion and development program.

Another government decision introduces a limited-term visa exemption for foreign citizens in special categories, whose presence is considered beneficial to Vietnam, including guests of the country’s leadership, scientists, experts, university professors, engineers, digital technology specialists, investors, heads of world-class corporations, cultural, artistic, sports, and tourism personalities, as well as honorary consuls from other countries.

Such invitations may be issued by the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the president of the country, the president of the National Assembly, the prime minister, other leaders of party and state structures, and other figures. In addition, certain research institutes, universities, and large enterprises on a list approved by ministries and similar organizations, government agencies, or directly by the Hanoi government will also be able to invite guests without visas. 

Other persons declared eligible by the Ministry of Public Security will also be able to enter Vietnam without visas for diplomatic or socioeconomic purposes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hyotographics | Dreamstime.com)

