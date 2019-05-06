Romania Insider
Three in four Romanians are unhappy with country’s infrastructure
05 June 2019
About three in four Romanians (76%) are unhappy with the country’s infrastructure while globally only a third of respondents say the same thing about infrastructure in their countries, according to a study by Ipsos.

Romanians are most unhappy with the highways in the country (93% of the respondents say this), mainly because Romania has very few motorways. Only 5% of the respondents are happy with the existing highways, compared to a global average of 50%. Romanians are also unhappy with local roads (87%), the defense system against flooding (86%), railway network (85%), water and sewage networks (74%).

Some 78% of the respondents believe that Romania hasn’t been doing enough to cover its infrastructure needs. About 83% of Romanians consider that improving the state of highways and national roads should be a country priority. Romanians are slightly more content with the quality of airport infrastructure, which a third of respondents consider good.

One thing Romanians are happy with, however, is the quality of digital infrastructure, according to 62% of the respondents, over the global average of 54%. Ipsos carried out this study in 28 countries. In Romania, the sample was 500 people from urban areas.

