Politics

Romanians show modest support for boycott against retailers

11 February 2025

Without a clear focus and highly politicised, the boycott announced by the ultranationalist presidential candidate Calin Georgescu against the foreign modern retailers, allegedly discriminating against local producers, failed to make a major impact in Romania.

Launched in Croatia against the high prices, the boycott spread across the region having various forms and degrees of political manipulation. In Romania, the boycott was particularly backed by Calin Georgescu. Its failure bodes well for the outcome of the May presidential elections.

The sales were normal on February 10, according to George Bădescu, executive director of the Association of Large Commercial Networks in Romania, cited by HotNews.

“We could say that consumer traffic is normal for a Monday [when the sales are typically lower after the weekend shopping], at the beginning of February," Badescu said. He also argued that the large retailers are selling mostly Romanian products with an average of 70% – which is an improvement compared to ten years ago.

Some noted the larger-than-usual discounts offered by the large retailers, as a proactive measure against the announced boycott – but such campaign are usual during this pat of the year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piman Khrutmuang | Dreamstime.com)

