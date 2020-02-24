Study: Over 60% of Romanians resort to self-medication for common medical problems

More than 60% of Romanians resort to self-medication to treat minor health problems such as a cold or flu, headaches, joint or muscle pain, gastric burns or abdominal pain, according to a study by IPSOS Romania, quoted by local Adevarul.
The 62% of respondents who use over-the-counter medicines usually buy food supplements, vitamins and minerals.
The same study revealed that most respondents (93%) read the directions on the medicine label before using the product (especially the information on the number of pills to take and the possible side effects).
Meanwhile, 16% of participants to this study said they choose home remedies to treat a common medical problem, and 18% wait to see if the problems go away on their own. Last but not least, 68% of Romanians keep a “stock” of cold and flu remedies, painkillers and vitamins at home.
However, self-medication is not always safe. The Ministry of Health recommends avoiding self-medication and consulting the family doctor especially for symptoms of flu and other infectious diseases.
The study is based on answers received from urban Romanians aged between 18 and 55.
Autumn is here and winter is just around the corner, which means that cold and flu viruses are already in the air. To be...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!