Study: Over 60% of Romanians resort to self-medication for common medical problems

More than 60% of Romanians resort to self-medication to treat minor health problems such as a cold or flu, headaches, joint or muscle pain, gastric burns or abdominal pain, according to a study by IPSOS Romania, quoted by local Adevarul.

The 62% of respondents who use over-the-counter medicines usually buy food supplements, vitamins and minerals.

The same study revealed that most respondents (93%) read the directions on the medicine label before using the product (especially the information on the number of pills to take and the possible side effects).

Meanwhile, 16% of participants to this study said they choose home remedies to treat a common medical problem, and 18% wait to see if the problems go away on their own. Last but not least, 68% of Romanians keep a “stock” of cold and flu remedies, painkillers and vitamins at home.

However, self-medication is not always safe. The Ministry of Health recommends avoiding self-medication and consulting the family doctor especially for symptoms of flu and other infectious diseases.

The study is based on answers received from urban Romanians aged between 18 and 55.

