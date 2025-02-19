Finance

Survey: Only 1 in 10 Romanians say they have enough savings

19 February 2025

Only 11.4% of Romanians believe they have saved enough to meet their financial needs, highlighting growing financial insecurity, according to a recent survey by Bulgarian lender tbi bank. 

Inflation and rising expenses continue to pressure Romanian household budgets, with 43% of respondents saving only small amounts, 32% not saving at all, and 14% dipping into their savings. 

Nearly 28% took out a loan in 2024 or plan to do so soon, while 24% already have ongoing loans. 

Financial insecurity is the main driver behind the increasing demand for credit, with 28% citing insufficient savings and 20% stating that their expenses exceed their available budget. Many plan to borrow for major purchases, unexpected expenses, or health-related costs. 

“The need for financing among Romanians is growing as inflation makes it harder for households to save. Before taking out a loan, people should carefully evaluate their income, expenses, and debt levels. Solutions like Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) can help consumers manage purchases with interest-free installments,” said Gergana Staykova, Market Lead at tbi bank. 

The survey also found that 41% of those considering a loan would borrow under RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000), while 25% are looking at amounts over RON 80,000 (EUR 16,000). Over 60% prefer personal loans, with most respondents estimating they could repay their debt within three to five years, though a significant portion would need over five years.

The findings indicate a growing reliance on credit as Romanians struggle to manage household budgets, with alternative financing solutions becoming increasingly necessary. 

The survey was conducted in 2024 on a national sample of 1,003 internet users, with over 50% earning a net income exceeding RON 4,000.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

