Two Romanians sentenced to prison for smuggling migrants into the UK

Four people smugglers, including two Romanian nationals, have been sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison in the UK after they tried to bring illegal migrants into the UK from France in a lorry.

They were arrested in February after policemen intercepted them on the M6 in Staffordshire right when they were handing over two migrants (an Iranian and an Iraqi), local Mediafax reported, quoting Stokesentinel.co.uk.

Romanian Ioan-Sorin Moldovan was the transport organizer while the other Romanian, Constantin Morariu, was the trucker who was in charge of picking up the migrants in France and drive them across the Channel to Hilton Services. They arrived on February 12 and met with Hiwa Ali and Ismael Akdaci, who had travelled from Coventry to pick up the migrants. They were caught while trying to smuggle the two migrants from the lorry to the back of their car. The police officers also found GBP 14,000 in cash hidden inside the vehicle.

All four of them pleaded guilty to facilitating the migrants' entry into the UK.

