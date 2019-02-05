Most Romanian employees want another job within six months

Three out of five Romanian employees would like to change their jobs within no more than six months (with three quarters of them wanting another job within three months), according to a poll conducted by the online recruiting platform eJobs.

The poll seems to suggest the high degree of dissatisfaction of local employees with their jobs as well as their confidence in the possibility of finding a new job relatively quickly.

About 7 out of 10 respondents are not satisfied with their current job and almost as many feel unappreciated at work. For this reason, more than half of the study participants said they would never apply in the future to a job in the company they are working for now.

Salary is the main reason Romanians want to resign. The next thing that dissatisfies them is the lack of opportunities for personal and professional development. A quite important part of those who have participated in the study say they want to change the field or that they need a job to balance their personal and professional lives and reduce the number of hours worked overtime.

Romanian employees are very confident that they can quickly find another option: 22% of respondents think it would take up to a month to find a new job, while 35.8% estimate that they can be hired elsewhere in up to three months. 15.7% take a time horizon of 3 to 6 months and 18% think that finding a new job will take at least 6 months.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)