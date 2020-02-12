Report says Romanian internet users spent less time on PCs and tablets in H1 2020

Internet users in Romania spent less time on PCs and tablets in the first half of 2020, compared to the same period last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions it brought with it, according to the Global Media Intelligence Report. On the other hand, the mobile time has increased.

Romanian internet users spent 4 hours daily on PCs and tablets in H1 2020, down from 4 hours and 20 minutes in the same period of 2019, according to the report quoted by Digi24. Mobile devices accounted for 3:36 minutes - 15 minutes more than in 2019.

The same report said that social networking significantly contributed to time spent on both small- and large-screen devices. Respondents in Romania spent around 2 hours and 20 minutes per day on social media in H1 2020.

The smartphone has remained the Romanians’ favorite device. Almost all internet users in Romania aged 16 to 64 (96.3%) owned a smartphone in the first half of 2020. But the ownership of desktop and laptop PCs was also high, at 86.8%.

On the other hand, the number of tablet owners decreased compared to last year, from 45.2% to 41.1%. Tablet ownership fell most dramatically among the youngest respondents (ages 16 to 24), the report said.

Meanwhile, video streaming services have become more popular among Romanian internet users - 60% of respondents have a subscription to such a platform. The figure is higher than last year, most likely because the pandemic affected other entertainment options.

The Global Media Intelligence Report is a compilation of data and insights about internet users’ traditional and digital media usage in 42 markets worldwide.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)