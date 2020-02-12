Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 13:36
Social

Report says Romanian internet users spent less time on PCs and tablets in H1 2020

02 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Internet users in Romania spent less time on PCs and tablets in the first half of 2020, compared to the same period last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions it brought with it, according to the Global Media Intelligence Report. On the other hand, the mobile time has increased.

Romanian internet users spent 4 hours daily on PCs and tablets in H1 2020, down from 4 hours and 20 minutes in the same period of 2019, according to the report quoted by Digi24. Mobile devices accounted for 3:36 minutes - 15 minutes more than in 2019.

The same report said that social networking significantly contributed to time spent on both small- and large-screen devices. Respondents in Romania spent around 2 hours and 20 minutes per day on social media in H1 2020.

The smartphone has remained the Romanians’ favorite device. Almost all internet users in Romania aged 16 to 64 (96.3%) owned a smartphone in the first half of 2020. But the ownership of desktop and laptop PCs was also high, at 86.8%. 

On the other hand, the number of tablet owners decreased compared to last year, from 45.2% to 41.1%. Tablet ownership fell most dramatically among the youngest respondents (ages 16 to 24), the report said.

Meanwhile, video streaming services have become more popular among Romanian internet users - 60% of respondents have a subscription to such a platform. The figure is higher than last year, most likely because the pandemic affected other entertainment options.

The Global Media Intelligence Report is a compilation of data and insights about internet users’ traditional and digital media usage in 42 markets worldwide. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 13:36
Social

Report says Romanian internet users spent less time on PCs and tablets in H1 2020

02 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Internet users in Romania spent less time on PCs and tablets in the first half of 2020, compared to the same period last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions it brought with it, according to the Global Media Intelligence Report. On the other hand, the mobile time has increased.

Romanian internet users spent 4 hours daily on PCs and tablets in H1 2020, down from 4 hours and 20 minutes in the same period of 2019, according to the report quoted by Digi24. Mobile devices accounted for 3:36 minutes - 15 minutes more than in 2019.

The same report said that social networking significantly contributed to time spent on both small- and large-screen devices. Respondents in Romania spent around 2 hours and 20 minutes per day on social media in H1 2020.

The smartphone has remained the Romanians’ favorite device. Almost all internet users in Romania aged 16 to 64 (96.3%) owned a smartphone in the first half of 2020. But the ownership of desktop and laptop PCs was also high, at 86.8%. 

On the other hand, the number of tablet owners decreased compared to last year, from 45.2% to 41.1%. Tablet ownership fell most dramatically among the youngest respondents (ages 16 to 24), the report said.

Meanwhile, video streaming services have become more popular among Romanian internet users - 60% of respondents have a subscription to such a platform. The figure is higher than last year, most likely because the pandemic affected other entertainment options.

The Global Media Intelligence Report is a compilation of data and insights about internet users’ traditional and digital media usage in 42 markets worldwide. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate