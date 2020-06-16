Romania Insider
Internet traffic in Romania rises by 26% during state of emergency
16 June 2020
Internet traffic in Romania during the state of emergency (March 16 to May 16) was 26% higher than in the 60 days before the introduction of the restrictions, according to the telecom market regulator ANCOM.

Data traffic through fixed networks increased by 30%, while traffic in mobile networks grew by only 5%.

Voice traffic registered an average jump of 11%.

"The more pronounced increase in data traffic on fixed networks may be related to the fact that most users were at home during the state of emergency. Thus, they used Wi-Fi connections through fixed internet routers rather than the mobile internet, including for the consumption of voice or data on mobile devices," ANCOM commented.

Internet traffic in Romania during the state of emergency (March 16 to May 16) was 26% higher than in the 60 days before the introduction of the restrictions, according to the telecom market regulator ANCOM.

Data traffic through fixed networks increased by 30%, while traffic in mobile networks grew by only 5%.

Voice traffic registered an average jump of 11%.

"The more pronounced increase in data traffic on fixed networks may be related to the fact that most users were at home during the state of emergency. Thus, they used Wi-Fi connections through fixed internet routers rather than the mobile internet, including for the consumption of voice or data on mobile devices," ANCOM commented.

