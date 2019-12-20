Romanian passengers, including EU chief prosecutor Kovesi, left stranded overnight at airport in Belgium

A total of 181 Romanian passengers were left stranded at an airport in Belgium after their flight was canceled. The new EU chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi is one of the passengers, according to G4media.ro.

The Romanians were told on Thursday afternoon that their 15:55 Charleroi - Cluj-Napoca flight will be delayed for three hours, Kovesi told G4media.ro. Another three-hour delay was later announced and, at around 22:00, all passengers were moved to the Liege airport, where they were told that another flight was scheduled for 1:00. They later found that this flight was canceled.

“We tried to contact the airline but no one answered. There was no representative of the airline at the airport. At around 2 AM, airport representatives announced that they would look for accommodation at hotel, but the company was not going to cover the hotel expenses, with each passenger paying for their accommodation,” Kovesi explained.

Most passengers, including Laura Codruta Kovesi, decided to remain at the airport and try to clarify the whole situation.

“The Romanian consulate, Mrs. Ecaterina Constantinescu, contacted us. She told us that she had contacted the authorities in Liege, the airport, the Police and that she was trying to help and provide assistance,” Kovesi also said.

One of the passengers told local Digi24 that another aircraft was supposed to take off from the Liege airport at 11:00 on Friday, but the passengers were not officially informed about this.

“No company representative has contacted us so far. We received water, and today (Friday e.n.) at 08:00 they brought us some sandwiches. We have young children with us. What Wizz Air did was inhumane and we can’t contact them. We just want to get to Romania today, we don’t even care at what airport. Mrs. Consul told us that she was promised that a crew would come from Charleroi at 11:00, and that we will get to Romania today. But, I repeat, nobody confirmed that we would leave today at 11:00 AM from Liege. I understood that it was foggy in Cluj, that’s all. And that the passengers from Cluj were taken to Sibiu. Nobody tells us anything,” the passenger told Digi24, which also published pictures from the airport.

