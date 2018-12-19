How do Romanians imagine the entertainment of the future?

100 years from now, the virtual reality (VR) will be something the Romanians will use very often for entertainment. They will spend most of their free time at home, where they will use VR to keep themselves entertained.

This is what the results of a perception study called Romania in 100 years revealed. The study was carried out by BRD and D&D Research, and is aimed at exploring the Romanians’ perceptions on how the country will look like in 100 years. One of its chapters is dedicated to entertainment, and how the Romanians believe this will look like in 100 years.

Over 62% of respondents think that virtual reality will become an almost ordinary detail in the Romanians’ life, according to the study quoted by local Digi24. They believe that they will spend most of their free time at home, using VR to keep themselves entertained: join movie actions or attend concerts or sporting events.

Meanwhile, more than half (54%) believe that the outdoor activities will be something rare 100 years from now, as there will be very few areas with natural vegetation. And 46.8% think humans will be able to load books directly into the brain without the need for classical reading.

“So, technology over 100 years will have the role of packing the contents of books in an interactive format to facilitate consumption. Sure, the books will still exist. But for the general public it will be very difficult to filter the abundance of information that will exist 100 years from now. That is precisely why we will consume more information than ever before. There are already apps that summarize books in just a few pages for those who think they do not have time to read the entire work. This, of course, comes with advantages and disadvantages, but this quantity versus quality approach will continue to become more and more popular,” said Matei Psatta, cofounder of TPS Engage.

The study was validated and interpreted by a think tank made up of Dan Petre – partner at D&D Research, Răzvan Rughiniş – Innovation Labs’ co-founder and professor at the Bucharest Polytechnic University, Constantin Vică – a lecturer at the Philosophy Faculty of the University of Bucharest, Georgiana Ilie – senior editor at Decât o Revistă and chief editor at Școala9, and Matei Psatta – cofounder of TPS Engage.

Irina Marica

