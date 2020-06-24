Study: Half of Romanians want to spend their holidays in the country

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, half of Romanians want to spend their next vacation in the country, according to a study conducted by the Hospitality Culture Institute.
The cities of Brasov, Constanta or Cluj-Napoca are among the most popular destinations.
Most respondents (35%) have not yet planned their days off this year, only 15% want to spend their holidays abroad, and 7% will not have a vacation or will spend it at home, the same study said, local Startupcafe.ro reported.
Most of the Romanians who prefer holidays in local destinations (33%) go on a city-break twice a year, and 30% go once every 2-3 months. 40% of Romanian tourists have a budget of between RON 501 and RON 1,000 per person for a city break in a local destination, while 34% budget less than RON 500/person.
According to the same study, 64% of Romanians prefer the personal car when going on a vacation in the country, and 13% take the train.
(Photo source: Pexels.com)
