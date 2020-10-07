Over 90% of Romanians are familiar with the “EU citizen” term, but only 62% know what it means - Eurobarometer

Most Romanians (92%) are familiar with the term "citizen of the European Union," a figure similar to the EU average of 91%. However, only 62% of Romanian citizens know what this term means (compared to 65% of EU citizens), according to the Eurobarometer survey on EU Citizenship and Democracy released on Thursday, July 9, by the European Commission.

At EU level, the proportion of respondents familiar with the term "citizen of the European Union" increased since 2015 (when it stood at 87%), and is now at its highest level since the question was first asked in 2007, the EC said.

The same Eurobarometer revealed that 86% of Romanians (vs. 89% EU average) are aware that, as EU citizens, they have the right to make a complaint to the European Commission, European Parliament, or the European Ombudsman, for example when their country has not respected their EU rights.

Also, 85% of Romanian respondents are aware that they have the right to reside in any EU Member State, subject to certain conditions. A similar percentage know that, when in another Member State, they have the right to be treated in the same way as a national of that state.

When asked about free movement, 83% of Romanian respondents (vs. 84% EU average) said they think the free movement of EU citizens within the European Union brings overall benefits to their country's economy.

"I am happy to see that more and more Europeans are aware of their EU citizenship rights: the right to reside in another Member State, to be treated equally regardless of their nationality or to vote and stand in EU elections. But citizens also need to know how to protect those rights when they are not respected. I want to empower European citizens, so that they can fully benefit from what Europe has to offer," said Věra Jourová, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, quoted in an EC press release.

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)