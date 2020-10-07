Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 12:34
Social
Over 90% of Romanians are familiar with the “EU citizen” term, but only 62% know what it means - Eurobarometer
10 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Most Romanians (92%) are familiar with the term "citizen of the European Union," a figure similar to the EU average of 91%. However, only 62% of Romanian citizens know what this term means (compared to 65% of EU citizens), according to the Eurobarometer survey on EU Citizenship and Democracy released on Thursday, July 9, by the European Commission.

At EU level, the proportion of respondents familiar with the term "citizen of the European Union" increased since 2015 (when it stood at 87%), and is now at its highest level since the question was first asked in 2007, the EC said.

The same Eurobarometer revealed that 86% of Romanians (vs. 89% EU average) are aware that, as EU citizens, they have the right to make a complaint to the European Commission, European Parliament, or the European Ombudsman, for example when their country has not respected their EU rights. 

Also, 85% of Romanian respondents are aware that they have the right to reside in any EU Member State, subject to certain conditions. A similar percentage know that, when in another Member State, they have the right to be treated in the same way as a national of that state.

When asked about free movement, 83% of Romanian respondents (vs. 84% EU average) said they think the free movement of EU citizens within the European Union brings overall benefits to their country's economy.

"I am happy to see that more and more Europeans are aware of their EU citizenship rights: the right to reside in another Member State, to be treated equally regardless of their nationality or to vote and stand in EU elections. But citizens also need to know how to protect those rights when they are not respected. I want to empower European citizens, so that they can fully benefit from what Europe has to offer," said Věra Jourová, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, quoted in an EC press release.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 12:34
Social
Over 90% of Romanians are familiar with the “EU citizen” term, but only 62% know what it means - Eurobarometer
10 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Most Romanians (92%) are familiar with the term "citizen of the European Union," a figure similar to the EU average of 91%. However, only 62% of Romanian citizens know what this term means (compared to 65% of EU citizens), according to the Eurobarometer survey on EU Citizenship and Democracy released on Thursday, July 9, by the European Commission.

At EU level, the proportion of respondents familiar with the term "citizen of the European Union" increased since 2015 (when it stood at 87%), and is now at its highest level since the question was first asked in 2007, the EC said.

The same Eurobarometer revealed that 86% of Romanians (vs. 89% EU average) are aware that, as EU citizens, they have the right to make a complaint to the European Commission, European Parliament, or the European Ombudsman, for example when their country has not respected their EU rights. 

Also, 85% of Romanian respondents are aware that they have the right to reside in any EU Member State, subject to certain conditions. A similar percentage know that, when in another Member State, they have the right to be treated in the same way as a national of that state.

When asked about free movement, 83% of Romanian respondents (vs. 84% EU average) said they think the free movement of EU citizens within the European Union brings overall benefits to their country's economy.

"I am happy to see that more and more Europeans are aware of their EU citizenship rights: the right to reside in another Member State, to be treated equally regardless of their nationality or to vote and stand in EU elections. But citizens also need to know how to protect those rights when they are not respected. I want to empower European citizens, so that they can fully benefit from what Europe has to offer," said Věra Jourová, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, quoted in an EC press release.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

09 July 2020
Real Estate
Biggest Romanian developer launches EUR 120 mln office project in Iasi
09 July 2020
Travel
“I will travel to Romania in the next weeks. Do I have to quarantine?” - practical information for travelers
08 July 2020
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Social
Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort
08 July 2020
Business
Romanian tech firms develop biometric technology to prevent students from cheating in online exams
07 July 2020
Business
Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium
07 July 2020
Social
Romanian midwife becomes one of the images of the UK’s National Health Service
09 July 2020
Business
EC expects Romania’s economy to fall less than most EU economies this year