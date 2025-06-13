Most Romanians expect economic problems in coming months, INSCOP survey shows

More than 85% of Romanians believe the country will face economic difficulties in the near future, with concern particularly high among voters of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and adults aged 30 to 59, according to the latest INSCOP Research Barometer published on June 13 and consulted by Adevarul.

“The vast majority of the population expects Romania to face economic problems in the coming months,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research. “Awareness of the economic situation is shaped both by the information circulated in public discourse about the state of the economy and by how people perceive the potential personal impact of future fiscal policies.”

The survey was conducted by INSCOP Research using the CATI method (telephone interviews) between June 3 and 7. The sample included 1,150 respondents aged 18 and over, representative of Romania’s non-institutionalised adult population. The poll has a maximum margin of error of ±2.9%, with a confidence level of 95%.

According to the results, economic pessimism cuts across socio-demographic categories, though it is more pronounced among working-age adults and voters of nationalist or anti-establishment parties. The heightened concern follows continued public debate about Romania’s fiscal deficit, inflation, and proposed changes to the tax system, as well as stalled government formation talks.

The findings come at a time of elevated economic uncertainty. Romania’s budget deficit reached 3.4% of GDP in the first five months of 2025, while annual inflation accelerated to 5.45% in May, surpassing market expectations. Ongoing political negotiations have so far failed to produce a stable government or a detailed fiscal plan acceptable to both EU institutions and credit rating agencies.

The monthly barometer is conducted by INSCOP Research at the request of the Informat.ro platform in partnership with the Strategic Thinking Group think tank.

