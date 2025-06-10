Nearly 42% of Romanians fear potential war involving their country, INSCOP survey shows

A total of 41.7% of Romanians consider the possibility of Romania being involved in a war as their primary concern, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP Research between May 26 and 30. The figure is nearly three times higher than the next most frequently cited concerns - healthcare and rising prices (around 15% each) - highlighting a significant shift in public anxiety towards national security.

Only 5.4% of respondents said they were most concerned about losing their jobs, according to the survey data published on June 10.

Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research, said the concern is driven by both objective and manipulated sources of information.

"Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, the escalation of the conflict, and the difficulties in reaching a peaceful solution are among the reasons for such a perception," Ștefureac stated, as quoted by Digi24.ro. He also pointed to domestic disinformation campaigns, which he claimed are being promoted by political actors to serve electoral goals.

"Beyond the hostile propaganda aimed at causing dissension in Romanian society, the security risks are real and cause strong anxiety among Romanians," Ștefureac said. He added that this climate of insecurity explains the consistently high levels of public trust in NATO and the Romanian Army, as well as strong support for increased defense spending.

According to the survey, concern about Romania's involvement in a war is higher among voters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) compared to those supporting the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR).

The poll results come amid heightened regional tensions and political debate over Romania's defense posture and commitment to NATO, particularly in the context of the ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine.

