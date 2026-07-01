Romanians more dissatisfied with quality of life than the EU average, survey says

Romanians are more dissatisfied with their quality of life than the EU average, according to the spring barometer conducted by the European Parliament.

According to the report, around 63% of Romanians said they were satisfied with their quality of life, while the European average is 83%. However, the European figure falls to 69% among those who have difficulty paying their bills from time to time and to just 40% among those who face such difficulties most of the time.

On the other hand, 37% of respondents in Romania were dissatisfied with their daily living conditions, while the European average is much lower, at only 17%. Among those who said they were satisfied with life, most have a high level of education.

Asked what could improve their standard of living the most, around 38% of Romanians highlighted “the financial situation and the ability to cope with daily expenses.”

The ranking is followed by the quality and accessibility of healthcare (29%), physical and mental health (27%), food safety and quality (28%), public safety and personal security (23%), as well as social relationships (22%). Physical and mental health (51%) and the financial situation (49%) are considered the main components of a good quality of life throughout Europe.

Asked whether Romania has benefited from being a member of the European Union, 73% said yes, while 23% said the opposite. The EU average of people who recognized the advantages of EU membership stood at 74%. This is the highest result ever recorded in a Eurobarometer survey for this question since it was first asked in 1983, only matched in 2025.

Most consider that the EU contributes to protecting peace, to better cooperation between states, and to economic growth.

“At a time of global uncertainty, Europeans increasingly see the European Union as a beacon of stability. In a troubled world, that trust is Europe's greatest asset. It comes with a clear expectation that we act decisively to deliver security, prosperity and opportunity for our citizens,” said European Parliament president Roberta Metsola.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iakov Kalinin|Dreamstime.com)