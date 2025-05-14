Almost 40% of Romanians fear that different opinions lead to conflict in the workplace, survey shows

A survey published on Wednesday, May 14, by the Open Minds Association shows that Romanians strongly support respect and mutual support in the workplace, signaling that the business environment can play a critical role in supporting social unity.

According to the first data set from the “Diversity and Inclusion Barometer,” May 2025 edition, 81% of Romanians consider mutual respect essential for a harmonious work environment, while 57% value collaboration and mutual support.

However, there are also tensions. Around 44% of employees feel pressure to align their views with those of the majority, and only 34% of respondents feel comfortable expressing their opinions when they differ from those of colleagues or superiors.

The survey comes as Romania is grappling with a divisive presidential election pitting far-right George Simion against centrist Nicusor Dan.

The election taps into issues such as national identity, religion, sexual orientation, and foreign policy. The data comes from the second edition of the BARES_DI 2025 Study, initiated by the Open Minds Association and conducted with the support of Cult Research and GRF+.

“How will we manage to work together, in teams and communities, after the elections? The weakening of freedom of opinion, in the context of a deeply polarized society, leads to the radicalization especially of vulnerable categories with low levels of education and income. The business environment can be an anchor of stability and social unity, particularly for these vulnerable categories,” said Mirela Tănase, Vice President of the Open Minds Association. Employers can create spaces for listening and active collaboration to this end.

“Almost half of Romanians have come to shy away from opinion diversity. The risk increases in the case of social categories vulnerable to exclusion. Thus, opinion diversity is a factor of conflict and marginalization for: 54% of young people from Generation Z; 70% of employees with a low level of education (middle school studies); 65% of employees with insufficient income for daily living; 60% of employees in execution roles,” also stated Paul Acatrini, Managing Partner, Cult Research.

(Photo source: Tatiana Badaeva | Dreamstime.com)