Two Romanians dead after severe storm hits northern Greece

Two Romanian citizens, a 54-year-old woman and an 8-year-old-boy, have died after powerful winds, rain and hailstorms hit the Halkidiki peninsula, a popular tourist region in northern Greece.

The two were killed after the roof of a restaurant in Nea Plagia collapsed because of the severe weather phenomena, News.ro reported

A Russian tourist and his two-year old son were killed after a tree fell close to their hotel, in the seaside town of Potidea, and two elder Czech citizens were hilled after a wind gust swept the camper van they were in, also in Halkidiki.

The severe weather phenomena are unusual in Greece in summers, when it is usually hot and dry.

The authorities have declared a state of emergency in Halkidiki, with at least 140 firefighters active in the area, Euronews.com reported.

