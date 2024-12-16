Romanians’ Christmas gift budgets remain similar to 2023 despite rising prices, survey says

A recent survey by tbi bank revealed that six in ten Romanians have allocated no more than RON 700 for Christmas gifts this year. For 84% of respondents, the budget is either similar to or lower than last year’s, even though eight in ten noticed that the prices of the products they plan to give as gifts have risen by up to 30% year-over-year.

Thus, with product costs increasing, many are opting for fewer or lower-value gifts, reflecting a cautious approach to holiday spending amid economic uncertainties.

At the other end of the spectrum, over 33% of respondents have allocated a budget between RON 700 and 1,000 for Christmas gifts, while 9% have exceeded RON 1,500.

However, only 16% of respondents said they allocated a higher budget this year compared to last year, according to the tbi bank survey.

Ionuț Sabadac, VP of Merchant Solutions at tbi, commented: “Christmas is truly a special time when we enjoy pleasant and relaxing moments with loved ones at the end of a tiring year. However, when it comes to gift shopping, we must remember that we are in a social and economic context marked by tensions. Beyond being cautious with expenses, we see that many people stick to the budget available from their salary, bonuses, or savings or look for alternative payment solutions such as Buy Now and Pay Later with interest-free installments, showing a more prudent approach than in previous years.”

Roughly 79% of respondents said they planned their Christmas gift shopping in advance, with some taking advantage of Black Friday discounts to purchase items for the holiday, thereby easing some of the financial pressure on their December budget.

About 42% of respondents are preparing 2-3 gifts this year, while 32% have 4-5 gifts on their shopping list. The most sought-after products include fashion items (40.8%), beauty products (38.8%), toys (29.4%), electronics (24.2%), and home & deco items (20.7%), according to the tbi bank survey.

The tbi bank survey analyzed consumer habits and preferences during the Christmas season. It was conducted in October 2024, nationwide, via the iVox platform, with a total sample of 1,171 internet users from Romania. Over 48% of participants were women, and nearly 39% reported a net income exceeding RON 5,000.

