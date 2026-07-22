Nearly half of Romanians would accept authoritarian regime that ensured order, stability

Around 46.3% of Romanians would accept an authoritarian regime if it provided more order and stability, according to the latest INSCOP survey.

On the other hand, 47.2% of survey participants believe that democracy is preferable, even if it sometimes involves more conflicts and political debates. The rest chose not to answer.

Those who declared that they prefered democracy in a significantly higher proportion than the average were Liberal (PNL) and USR voters, men, young people under 30, people with higher education, and residents of large urban areas.

AUR voters, people aged between 45 and 59, those with primary education, and rural residents prefered a less democratic regime because it provides more order and stability, in a higher proportion than the rest of the population.

Split down party lines, 59% of AUR voters said they would prefer a less democratic regime. Around 45% of Social Democrat (PSD) voters said the same, and so did 27% of PNL voters and 14% of USR voters.

There is, however, a pro-democracy majority. Roughly 60.6% of respondents said that it is more important for power to be democratically controlled, even if decisions are made more slowly. At the opposite end, 29.5% believe that it is more important for decisions to be made quickly, even if power is controlled democratically to a lesser extent. The share of non-responses is 9.8%.

Those who stated that it is more important for power to be democratically controlled, in a higher proportion than the average, were PNL and USR voters, people aged between 45 and 59, those with higher education, residents of Bucharest and large urban areas.

Those who believe that it is more important for decisions to be made quickly, in a significantly higher proportion than the rest of the population, were AUR voters, people aged between 30 and 44, those with primary education, and rural residents.

“The majority continues to support democratic control of power even at the cost of a slower decision-making process, which shows that democratic principles still maintain an important basis of legitimacy. The tension between these two attitudes reflects the existence of a vulnerable democratic culture, in which a significant part of society is willing to relativize democratic norms when it perceives that they no longer provide order, efficiency and stability,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

The Informat.ro – INSCOP Research BAROMETER is a monthly opinion poll conducted by INSCOP Research at the request of the Informat.ro news platform, in partnership with the Strategic Thinking Group think tank. Data were collected using the CATI method (telephone interviews), with a simple random sample size of 1,100 people, representative of significant socio-demographic categories (gender, age, occupation) for Romania's non-institutionalized population, aged 18 and over. The maximum accepted margin of error of the data is ±2.95%.

radu@romania-insider.com

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