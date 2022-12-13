Social

Almost half of Romanians believe the army can defend the country, says new INSCOP research

13 December 2022
INSCOP Research, in partnership with the University of Bucharest, held its first survey on national resilience under the CNCS grant.

The data, which was collected between September 14 and October 5, 2022, in a sample pool of 1,500 over-18 people from all kinds of socio-demographic, reveals a decent satisfaction among Romanians towards the military. Almost half of respondents (45%) believe that the Romanian army is in a good position to defend the country while 27% are of the opposite opinion.

The majority of votes for “yes” comes from the Bucharest-Ilfov area while “no” mostly comes from the north-western parts in counties like Bihor, Cluj, Satu Mare, Maramureș, Bistrița-Năsăud, and Sălaj. 

“Resilience in front of crises of any kind is one of the fundamental landmarks that maintain the cohesion of a nation. And the evaluation of resilience through indicators that measure in-depth population behavior offers a unique tool for regulating vulnerabilities,” says INSCOP Research director Remus Ștefureac.

The opinion survey also reveals a downside of trust among Romanian mass media and politicians. When asked whether the Romanian mass media will due their duty properly in case of a national emergency, at least 2 out of 5 Romanians do not agree with that. More than half (52.6%) also voted “no” for the question “In case of national crisis, I believe that political parties will do their duty properly.”

Speaking of crises, at least 38% of respondents agree that they trust their local governments, fully or partially, should emergency and crises arise, 32.9% disagree, and 25% do not agree or disagree.

When asked if the country’s higher-ups can make the right decisions during the crises are quite divided. The majority of “no” answers to that question comes from entrepreneur and freelancers, whereas high school and university students fully agree with that statement.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Armata Romaniei/Facebook)

